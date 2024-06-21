Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 6,21 g
- Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3903 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 2,037,011
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (288)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (9)
- Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
- AURORA (3)
- BAC (3)
- Cieszyńskie CN (4)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (7)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Empire (2)
- Gärtner (1)
- GGN (10)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (9)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- Katz (7)
- Künker (10)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Marciniak (19)
- MUNZE (1)
- Niemczyk (39)
- Numedux (6)
- Numimarket (13)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Rare Coins (8)
- Rauch (2)
- RedSquare (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- RND (6)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Rzeszowski DA (10)
- SINCONA (3)
- Stare Monety (7)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- Tempus (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- Via (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (49)
- WDA - MiM (5)
- Westfälische (2)
- Wójcicki (11)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
792 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU50 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 14
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search