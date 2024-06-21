Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 6,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3903 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 2,037,011

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (288)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (9)
  • Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
  • AURORA (3)
  • BAC (3)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (4)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (7)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GGN (10)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (10)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (19)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Niemczyk (39)
  • Numedux (6)
  • Numimarket (13)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • RND (6)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (10)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stare Monety (7)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Tempus (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (49)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Wójcicki (11)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
792 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU50 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction RedSquare - April 21, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction RedSquare - April 21, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date April 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1839 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search