30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.

