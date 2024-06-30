1 Grosz 1839 MW. Restrike (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1839 with mark MW. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 543 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 120. Bidding took place November 18, 1995.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (1) F (2)