1 Grosz 1839 MW. Restrike (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,9 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1839 with mark MW. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 543 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 120. Bidding took place November 18, 1995.
- Frühwald (3)
- WCN (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
