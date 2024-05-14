15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 817 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (8) XF (23) VF (27) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (5) MS62 (1) MS60 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (3) VF25 (3) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (1)

