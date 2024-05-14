Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 3,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,6995 g
- Diameter 19,8 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 1,510,002
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 817 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- COINSNET (4)
- Empire (4)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- MUNZE (2)
- Niemczyk (6)
- NIKO (1)
- Numimarket (3)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rare Coins (8)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- SINCONA (3)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (7)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (5)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
321 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search