Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 3,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,6995 g
  • Diameter 19,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 1,510,002

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 817 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
321 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ at auction Empire - September 15, 2022
Seller Empire
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

