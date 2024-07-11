Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 15,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
  • Diameter 33,3 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 2,688,517

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (298) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the RND auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (11)
  • Aurea (1)
  • AURORA (7)
  • Bereska (1)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (5)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (6)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • GGN (6)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Holmasto (2)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (8)
  • Marciniak (19)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Niemczyk (31)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numisbalt (12)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Rauch (8)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (22)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (54)
  • WDA - MiM (7)
  • Wójcicki (21)
  • Знак (2)
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
470 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 430 PLN
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition VF35 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU50 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1839 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search