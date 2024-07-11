3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the RND auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2023.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (14) XF (86) VF (150) F (6) VG (1) No grade (27) Condition (slab) MS62 (10) AU58 (2) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) VF35 (5) VF30 (4) VF25 (5) VF20 (1) F15 (1) DETAILS (2) Service CGC (2) NGC (11) PCG (2) PCGS (3) RNGA (1)

