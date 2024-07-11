Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 15,54 g
- Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
- Diameter 33,3 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 2,688,517
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (298) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the RND auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition VF35 CGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU50 PCG
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
For the sale of 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
