3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 15,54 g
- Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
- Diameter 33,3 mm
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the RND auction for RUB 14,500,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2017.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1386 $
Price in auction currency 5600 PLN
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
139530 $
Price in auction currency 13000000 RUB
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 4, 2019
Condition F15
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 1, 2018
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
