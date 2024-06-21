3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the RND auction for RUB 14,500,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2017.

