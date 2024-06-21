Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 15,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
  • Diameter 33,3 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the RND auction for RUB 14,500,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1386 $
Price in auction currency 5600 PLN
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
139530 $
Price in auction currency 13000000 RUB
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Price in auction currency 5600 PLN
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ at auction AURORA - November 25, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ at auction Empire - February 1, 2020
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 4, 2019
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ at auction Alexander - June 1, 2018
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ at auction Alexander - June 1, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date June 1, 2018
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ at auction RND - July 1, 2017
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ at auction RND - July 1, 2017
Seller RND
Date July 1, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ at auction Empire - March 27, 2009
Seller Empire
Date March 27, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

