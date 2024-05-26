Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1839 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1839 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 1 Grosz 1839 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 670,398

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (191) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1839 with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 364 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place February 27, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Ars Time (1)
  • BAC (2)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • GGN (4)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (16)
  • Niemczyk (19)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (14)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (5)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stare Monety (20)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (18)
  • WDA - MiM (20)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (22)
  • Wu-eL (1)
  • Знак (2)
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1839 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1839 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1839 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1839 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1839 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1839 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1839 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1839 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1839 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1839 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1839 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1839 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1839 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1839 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1839 MW at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1839 MW at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1839 MW at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1839 MW at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1839 MW at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1839 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1839 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1839 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1839 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1839 MW at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1839 MW at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1839 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1839 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1839 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1839 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1839 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1839 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1839 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1839 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1839 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1839 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1839 MW at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1839 MW at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1839 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search