1 Grosz 1839 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,9 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 670,398
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (191) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1839 with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 364 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place February 27, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 10
