Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 СПБ АЧ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 СПБ АЧ - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 СПБ АЧ - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,92 g
  • Pure gold (0,1156 oz) 3,5946 g
  • Diameter 19,1 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,706

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 with mark СПБ АЧ. This gold coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1335 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2009.

Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2833 $
Price in auction currency 250000 RUB
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3148 $
Price in auction currency 2901 EUR
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction Varesi - November 9, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date November 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction Empire - May 12, 2022
Seller Empire
Date May 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction Знак - February 11, 2021
Seller Знак
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 СПБ АЧ at auction iNumis - March 5, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date March 5, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

