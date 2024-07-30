Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 СПБ АЧ (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,92 g
- Pure gold (0,1156 oz) 3,5946 g
- Diameter 19,1 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,706
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 with mark СПБ АЧ. This gold coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1335 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2009.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2833 $
Price in auction currency 250000 RUB
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Seller Varesi
Date November 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
