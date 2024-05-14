3 Grosze 1839 MW "Straight tail" (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1839 "Straight tail" with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1424 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Сondition XF (2) VF (9)