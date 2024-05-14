Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1839 MW "Straight tail" (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Straight tail" - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Straight tail" - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 333,368

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1839 "Straight tail" with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1424 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Straight tail" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Straight tail" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Straight tail" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Straight tail" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Straight tail" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Straight tail" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Straight tail" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Straight tail" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Straight tail" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Straight tail" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Straight tail" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Straight tail" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Straight tail" at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Straight tail" at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Straight tail" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Straight tail" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Straight tail" at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Straight tail" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Straight tail" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1839 "Straight tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

