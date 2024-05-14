Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1839 MW "Straight tail" (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,6 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 333,368
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1839 "Straight tail" with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1424 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.
Сondition
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Numimarket (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Stare Monety (3)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
