3 Grosze 1839 MW "Fan tail" (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1839 "Fan tail" with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2960 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place February 15, 2019.

Сondition UNC (2) VF (6) F (7) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) VF30 (1)