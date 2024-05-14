Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1839 MW "Fan tail" (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,6 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 333,368
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1839 "Fan tail" with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2960 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place February 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Empire (2)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rare Coins (8)
- Stare Monety (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 575 PLN
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
