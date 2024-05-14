Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1839 MW "Fan tail" (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Fan tail" - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Fan tail" - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 333,368

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1839 "Fan tail" with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2960 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place February 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • Stare Monety (1)
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Fan tail" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Fan tail" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Fan tail" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Fan tail" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 575 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Fan tail" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Fan tail" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Fan tail" at auction Empire - May 12, 2022
Seller Empire
Date May 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Fan tail" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Fan tail" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Fan tail" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Fan tail" at auction Empire - July 24, 2020
Seller Empire
Date July 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Fan tail" at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Fan tail" at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Fan tail" at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Fan tail" at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Fan tail" at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Fan tail" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Fan tail" at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Fan tail" at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Fan tail" at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Fan tail" at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1839 "Fan tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1839 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 3 Grosze Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search