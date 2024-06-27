Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1839 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,194)
- Weight 1,45 g
- Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 380,435
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1839 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 148 sold at the RND auction for RUB 370,000. Bidding took place February 18, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3085 $
Price in auction currency 272222 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
