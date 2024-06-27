Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1839 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1839 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 5 Groszy 1839 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 1,45 g
  • Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 380,435

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1839 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 148 sold at the RND auction for RUB 370,000. Bidding took place February 18, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Знак (1)
Poland 5 Groszy 1839 MW at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1839 MW at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3085 $
Price in auction currency 272222 RUB
Poland 5 Groszy 1839 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1839 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1839 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1839 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1839 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1839 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1839 MW at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1839 MW at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1839 MW at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1839 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1839 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1839 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Poland 5 Groszy 1839 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1839 MW at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1839 MW at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1839 MW at auction RND - February 18, 2018
Poland 5 Groszy 1839 MW at auction RND - February 18, 2018
Seller RND
Date February 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1839 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 5 Groszy 1839 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
