5 Groszy 1839 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1839 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 148 sold at the RND auction for RUB 370,000. Bidding took place February 18, 2018.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (3) VF (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)