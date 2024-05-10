Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 7,006
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 814 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 280,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
202134 $
Price in auction currency 18000000 RUB
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
164064 $
Price in auction currency 11000000 RUB
Seller RND
Date November 29, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
