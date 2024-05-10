Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 7,006

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 814 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 280,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • RND (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 НГ at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
202134 $
Price in auction currency 18000000 RUB
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 НГ at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 НГ at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
164064 $
Price in auction currency 11000000 RUB
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 НГ at auction RND - November 29, 2015
Seller RND
Date November 29, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 НГ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 НГ at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 НГ at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 НГ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

