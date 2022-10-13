3 Grosze 1839 MW "Fan tail". Restrike (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1839 "Fan tail" with mark MW. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 285 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,800. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.

