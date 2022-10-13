Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1839 MW "Fan tail". Restrike (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,6 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1839 "Fan tail" with mark MW. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 285 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,800. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
1202 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
537 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
