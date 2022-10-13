Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1839 MW "Fan tail". Restrike (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Fan tail" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Fan tail" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1839 "Fan tail" with mark MW. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 285 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,800. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.

Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Fan tail" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
1202 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Fan tail" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
537 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Fan tail" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Fan tail" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Fan tail" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1839 MW "Fan tail" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1839 "Fan tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

