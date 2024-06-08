Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 2,295
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7168 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
786 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
665 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
