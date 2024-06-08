Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 2,295

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7168 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
786 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
665 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
665 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Знак - December 3, 2021
Seller Знак
Date December 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction AURORA - April 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Rare Coins - December 14, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

