Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 3,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,6995 g
  • Diameter 19,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 3,585,891

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (216) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34162 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (3)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (12)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
  • Empire (3)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GGN (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Imperial Coin (13)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (5)
  • Marciniak (10)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Niemczyk (24)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • Rauch (4)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (19)
  • Stare Monety (6)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Tosunidis Coin House (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (37)
  • WDA - MiM (13)
  • Wójcicki (7)
  • Wu-eL (2)
  • Знак (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 230 PLN
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 195 PLN
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1839 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search