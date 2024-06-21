Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 3,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,6995 g
- Diameter 19,8 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 3,585,891
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (216) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34162 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 195 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
