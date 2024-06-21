15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34162 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.

