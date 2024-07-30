Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,92 g
- Pure gold (0,1156 oz) 3,5946 g
- Diameter 19,1 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 243
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych
- Year 1834
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 280 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 55,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.
Seller CNG
Date January 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
25000 $
Price in auction currency 25000 USD
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition PF64
Selling price
55000 $
Price in auction currency 55000 USD
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 14, 2007
Condition AU58
Selling price
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date February 3, 1977
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date April 29, 1974
Condition XF
Selling price
