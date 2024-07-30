Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 MW - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 MW - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Alexander

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,92 g
  • Pure gold (0,1156 oz) 3,5946 g
  • Diameter 19,1 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 243

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 280 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 55,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.

Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction CNG - January 6, 2016
Seller CNG
Date January 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
25000 $
Price in auction currency 25000 USD
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition PF64
Selling price
55000 $
Price in auction currency 55000 USD
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 4, 2013
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction Alexander - September 14, 2007
Seller Alexander
Date September 14, 2007
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction UBS - September 10, 2000
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - February 3, 1977
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date February 3, 1977
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - April 29, 1974
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date April 29, 1974
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction Adolph Hess & Bank Leu - November 6, 1968
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Adolph Hess & Bank Leu
Date November 6, 1968
Condition XF
Selling price
