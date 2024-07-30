3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 СПБ ПД (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8682 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (10) AU (45) XF (60) VF (37) F (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (3) MS61 (4) MS60 (1) AU58 (10) AU55 (7) AU53 (1) AU50 (5) XF45 (2) DETAILS (5) RB (1) Service NGC (20) PCGS (10) RNGA (2) ННР (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

