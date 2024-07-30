Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 СПБ ПД (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,92 g
- Pure gold (0,1156 oz) 3,5946 g
- Diameter 19,1 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 52,007
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (160) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8682 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3218 $
Price in auction currency 13000 PLN
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1738 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
