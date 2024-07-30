Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 СПБ ПД (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 СПБ ПД - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 СПБ ПД - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,92 g
  • Pure gold (0,1156 oz) 3,5946 g
  • Diameter 19,1 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 52,007

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (160) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8682 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3218 $
Price in auction currency 13000 PLN
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1738 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 СПБ ПД at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search