Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW. Fan tail (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Variety: Fan tail
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 15,54 g
- Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
- Diameter 33,3 mm
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (127) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 with mark MW. Fan tail. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 311 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition GENUINE PCGS
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
198 $
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
