Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW. Fan tail (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Variety: Fan tail

Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW Fan tail - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW Fan tail - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 15,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
  • Diameter 33,3 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (127) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 with mark MW. Fan tail. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 311 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition GENUINE PCGS
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Via - May 27, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Universum Coins GmbH - July 6, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Russian Heritage - May 28, 2023
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Russian Heritage - May 28, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

