3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW. Fan tail (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 with mark MW. Fan tail. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 311 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (3) XF (49) VF (51) F (3) No grade (15) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (6) XF40 (5) VF30 (3) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (4) RNGA (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (5)

Auctiones (1)

AURORA (3)

Coins.ee (4)

COINSNET (5)

Empire (3)

GGN (3)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (8)

Künker (2)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Marciniak (9)

Niemczyk (9)

Numedux (2)

Numimarket (2)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (2)

Rauch (3)

RedSquare (1)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (3)

Russiancoin (9)

SINCONA (3)

Teutoburger (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

Via (1)

WAG (2)

WCN (26)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (8)

Знак (1)