Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Bereska Numizmatyka

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 37,495

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5328 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Bereska (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GGN (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Künker (10)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (8)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • WCN (20)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (3)
  • Знак (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
472 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Bruun Rasmussen - May 14, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Heritage - January 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1841 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search