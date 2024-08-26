Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1841 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1841 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 10 Groszy 1841 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1841 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 878 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,450. Bidding took place May 20, 1995.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

