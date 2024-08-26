Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1841 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1841 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 878 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,450. Bidding took place May 20, 1995.
