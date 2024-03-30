Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1841 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 6,21 g
- Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3903 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 1,260,632
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1841 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1223 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
410 $
Price in auction currency 38000 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
645 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
