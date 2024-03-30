Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1841 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1841 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1841 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 6,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3903 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 1,260,632

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1841 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1223 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
410 $
Price in auction currency 38000 RUB
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
645 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
645 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction COINSNET - February 2, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date February 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date March 12, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
