Pattern 1 Grosz 1841 MW ""IEDEN GROSZ"". Large eagle (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1841 ""IEDEN GROSZ"" with mark MW. Large eagle. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 203 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 56,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

