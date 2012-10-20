Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Grosz 1841 MW ""IEDEN GROSZ"". Large eagle (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Variety: Large eagle
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,86 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1841 ""IEDEN GROSZ"" with mark MW. Large eagle. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 203 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 56,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (2)
- CNG (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
10356 $
Price in auction currency 41000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
17913 $
Price in auction currency 56000 PLN
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1841 ""IEDEN GROSZ"", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search