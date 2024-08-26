Pattern 5 Groszy 1841 MW "Portrait" (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1841 "Portrait" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3150 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 155. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

