Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern coins 5 Groszy of Russian protectorate - Poland

type-coin
type-coin

5 Groszy 1841 Pattern

Portrait
Year Mark Description BitkinKopicki Sales Sales
1841 MW R4R8 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

5 Groszy 1841 Pattern

Eagle
Year Mark Description BitkinKopicki Sales Sales
1841 MW R4R8 0 1
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate All Polish coins Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search