Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Groszy 1841 MW "Eagle" (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse Pattern 5 Groszy 1841 MW "Eagle" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse Pattern 5 Groszy 1841 MW "Eagle" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Adolph Hess

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 1,45 g
  • Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1841 "Eagle" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3149 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 265. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

Poland 5 Groszy 1841 MW "Eagle" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

