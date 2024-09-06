Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Groszy 1841 MW "Eagle" (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1841 "Eagle" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3149 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 265. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1841 "Eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
