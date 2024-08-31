Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1221 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 150,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
89546 $
Price in auction currency 80000 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
160677 $
Price in auction currency 150000 CHF
