1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1221 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 150,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1) Condition (slab) PF62 (1) Service NGC (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)