1 Grosz 1841 MW. Restrike (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1841 with mark MW. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 195,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)