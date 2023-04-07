Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1841 MW. Restrike (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Grosz 1841 MW Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 1 Grosz 1841 MW Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 372,377

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1841 with mark MW. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 195,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1841 MW at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
2402 $
Price in auction currency 195000 RUB
Poland 1 Grosz 1841 MW at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

