1 Grosz 1841 MW. Restrike (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,9 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 372,377
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1841 with mark MW. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 195,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
