Pattern 1 Grosz 1841 MW ""JEDEN GROSZ"" (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1841 ""JEDEN GROSZ"" with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.

