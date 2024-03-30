Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Grosz 1841 MW ""JEDEN GROSZ"" (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,86 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1841 ""JEDEN GROSZ"" with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition F15
Selling price
1998 $
Price in auction currency 185000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
