Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Grosz 1841 MW ""JEDEN GROSZ"" (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse Pattern 1 Grosz 1841 MW ""JEDEN GROSZ"" - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse Pattern 1 Grosz 1841 MW ""JEDEN GROSZ"" - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,86 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1841 ""JEDEN GROSZ"" with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RND (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1841 MW ""JEDEN GROSZ"" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition F15
Selling price
1998 $
Price in auction currency 185000 RUB
Poland 1 Grosz 1841 MW ""JEDEN GROSZ"" (Pattern) at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1841 MW ""JEDEN GROSZ"" (Pattern) at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
939 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Poland 1 Grosz 1841 MW ""JEDEN GROSZ"" (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2018
Condition F15 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1841 MW ""JEDEN GROSZ"" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1841 MW ""JEDEN GROSZ"" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1841 MW ""JEDEN GROSZ"" (Pattern) at auction Stephen Album - May 21, 2016
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 21, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1841 MW ""JEDEN GROSZ"" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 1 Grosz 1841 MW ""JEDEN GROSZ"" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1841 ""JEDEN GROSZ"", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1841 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search