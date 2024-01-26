3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW. Narrow tail (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 with mark MW. Narrow tail. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,500. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (10) VF (10) No grade (4)

Seller All companies

AURORA (1)

GGN (3)

Katz (1)

Marciniak (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Numimarket (1)

Numis Poland (1)

SINCONA (1)

Stare Monety (3)

WCN (9)

Wójcicki (1)

Знак (1)