Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW. Narrow tail (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Variety: Narrow tail

Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW Narrow tail - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW Narrow tail - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 15,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
  • Diameter 33,3 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 1,273,964

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 with mark MW. Narrow tail. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,500. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • GGN (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • WCN (9)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (1)
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1491 $
Price in auction currency 6500 PLN
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Numis Poland - June 14, 2022
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Numis Poland - June 14, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date June 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Stare Monety - September 4, 2020
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Stare Monety - September 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Stare Monety - June 19, 2020
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Stare Monety - June 19, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction AURORA - December 26, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date December 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Katz - March 12, 2017
Seller Katz
Date March 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Seller GGN
Date October 19, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction GGN - October 20, 2001
Seller GGN
Date October 20, 2001
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction GGN - October 20, 2001
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW at auction GGN - October 20, 2001
Seller GGN
Date October 20, 2001
Condition No grade
Selling price

