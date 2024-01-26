Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW. Narrow tail (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Variety: Narrow tail
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 15,54 g
- Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
- Diameter 33,3 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 1,273,964
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 with mark MW. Narrow tail. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,500. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1491 $
Price in auction currency 6500 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller Numis Poland
Date June 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
