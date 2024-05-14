Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1841 MW "Fan tail" (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1841 MW "Fan tail" - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3 Grosze 1841 MW "Fan tail" - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 242,391

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1841 "Fan tail" with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32146 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Poland 3 Grosze 1841 MW "Fan tail" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1841 MW "Fan tail" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1841 MW "Fan tail" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1841 MW "Fan tail" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
791 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1841 MW "Fan tail" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1841 MW "Fan tail" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1841 MW "Fan tail" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1841 MW "Fan tail" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1841 MW "Fan tail" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Poland 3 Grosze 1841 MW "Fan tail" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1841 MW "Fan tail" at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Poland 3 Grosze 1841 MW "Fan tail" at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1841 MW "Fan tail" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Poland 3 Grosze 1841 MW "Fan tail" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1841 MW "Fan tail" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Poland 3 Grosze 1841 MW "Fan tail" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1841 MW "Fan tail" at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Poland 3 Grosze 1841 MW "Fan tail" at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1841 MW "Fan tail" at auction Imperial Coin - March 26, 2019
Poland 3 Grosze 1841 MW "Fan tail" at auction Imperial Coin - March 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 26, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1841 MW "Fan tail" at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Poland 3 Grosze 1841 MW "Fan tail" at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1841 MW "Fan tail" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Poland 3 Grosze 1841 MW "Fan tail" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1841 MW "Fan tail" at auction Empire - June 4, 2016
Seller Empire
Date June 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1841 MW "Fan tail" at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Poland 3 Grosze 1841 MW "Fan tail" at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 1994
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1841 "Fan tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

