3 Grosze 1841 MW "Fan tail" (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1841 "Fan tail" with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32146 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (3) VF (9) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) VF30 (1) VF20 (1) Service PCGS (1)