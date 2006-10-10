Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 15,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
  • Diameter 33,3 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 748 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 320,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 НГ at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 НГ at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
67071 $
Price in auction currency 5000000 RUB
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 НГ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
29320 $
Price in auction currency 28000 CHF
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 НГ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 НГ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 НГ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1841 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
