3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 748 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 320,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

