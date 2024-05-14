Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1841 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,9 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 372,377
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1841 with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 368 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 5,900. Bidding took place February 27, 2021.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS64+ BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
