Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1841 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1841 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 1 Grosz 1841 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 372,377

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1841 with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 368 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 5,900. Bidding took place February 27, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1841 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1841 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1841 MW at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1841 MW at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Poland 1 Grosz 1841 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1841 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1841 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1841 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1841 MW at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1841 MW at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1841 MW at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1841 MW at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS64+ BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1841 MW at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1841 MW at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1841 MW at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1841 MW at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland 1 Grosz 1841 MW at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1841 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search