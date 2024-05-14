1 Grosz 1841 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1841 with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 368 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 5,900. Bidding took place February 27, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) XF (1) VF (3) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) AU58 (2) BN (4) + (1) Service NGC (4)