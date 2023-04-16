Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 3,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,6995 g
  • Diameter 19,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 1,319,726

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the RND auction for RUB 950,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2017.

Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 MW at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
1708 $
Price in auction currency 160000 RUB
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 MW at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
355 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 MW at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Seller RND
Date December 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 MW at auction GGN - April 26, 2003
Seller GGN
Date April 26, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

