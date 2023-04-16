15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the RND auction for RUB 950,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2017.

Сondition VF (4) F (1) No grade (1)