15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 3,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,6995 g
- Diameter 19,8 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 1,319,726
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the RND auction for RUB 950,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numedux (1)
- RND (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
1708 $
Price in auction currency 160000 RUB
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
355 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
