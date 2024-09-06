Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1841 MW "Fan tail". Restrike (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,6 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
