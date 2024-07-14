Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne". "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ". Edge ribbed (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ". Edge ribbed

Obverse Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ" Edge ribbed - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ" Edge ribbed - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (214) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1841 "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" with mark СПБ НГ. "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ". Edge ribbed. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4068 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place July 3, 2014.

Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
6964 $
Price in auction currency 1100000 JPY
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Alexander - May 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
8090 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Heritage - August 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Empire - July 21, 2022
Seller Empire
Date July 21, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

