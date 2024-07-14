Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne". "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ". Edge ribbed (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ". Edge ribbed
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1841 "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" with mark СПБ НГ. "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ". Edge ribbed. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4068 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place July 3, 2014.
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
6964 $
Price in auction currency 1100000 JPY
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
8090 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1841 "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
