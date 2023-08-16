Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 500,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1841 "Eagle 1842" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63 sold at the RND auction for RUB 1,400,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • RND (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
464 $
Price in auction currency 29000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction AURORA - November 11, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction MS67 - February 12, 2020
Seller MS67
Date February 12, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Haljak coin auction - March 16, 2019
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Russia 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1841 "Eagle 1842", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1841 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search