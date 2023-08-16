Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1842" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 500,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1841 "Eagle 1842" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63 sold at the RND auction for RUB 1,400,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Empire (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (1)
- Rare Coins (9)
- RND (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
464 $
Price in auction currency 29000 RUB
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 12, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1841 "Eagle 1842", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search