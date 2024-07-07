Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1841 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1841 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1841 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,571,372

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1841 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 25,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - January 21, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

