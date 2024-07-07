Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1841 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,571,372
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1841 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 25,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (8)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- Katz (9)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (40)
- RedSquare (5)
- Russian Heritage (9)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search