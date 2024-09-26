Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1841 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1841 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1841 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1841 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 595 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
