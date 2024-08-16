Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

12 Roubles 1841 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 12 Roubles 1841 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 12 Roubles 1841 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 41,41 g
  • Pure platinum (1,2648 oz) 39,3395 g
  • Diameter 35,75 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 75

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 12 Roubles
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 12 Roubles 1841 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 458 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Russia 12 Roubles 1841 СПБ at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 12 Roubles 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1841 All Russian coins Russian platinum coins Russian coins 12 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search