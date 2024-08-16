12 Roubles 1841 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 12 Roubles 1841 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 458 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.

