3 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1841 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2582 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 2,150. Bidding took place December 22, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (20) XF (22) VF (25) F (10) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) AU55 (4) AU53 (6) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) XF40 (4) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) VF20 (2) F15 (8) DETAILS (1) BN (11) Service NGC (9) RNGA (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (10)

AURORA (3)

Coins and Medals (1)

COINSNET (2)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (3)

Empire (2)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (1)

HIRSCH (2)

Imperial Coin (10)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (9)

Künker (1)

Lucernae Numismática (1)

Marciniak (1)

MS67 (3)

MUNZE (4)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (6)

Rare Coins (5)

Rauch (2)

RedSquare (1)

RND (1)

Roma Numismatics (3)

Russian Heritage (6)

Russiancoin (3)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

WAG (1)