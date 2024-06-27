Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 30,72 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,417,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1841 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2582 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 2,150. Bidding took place December 22, 2018.
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
