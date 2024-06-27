Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 30,72 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,417,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1841 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2582 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 2,150. Bidding took place December 22, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (10)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (2)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Imperial Coin (10)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (9)
  • Künker (1)
  • Lucernae Numismática (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (4)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (3)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WAG (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - January 18, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - August 13, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 17, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction MS67 - February 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
