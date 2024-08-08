Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1841 СПБ АЧ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,668,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (693)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1841 with mark СПБ АЧ. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 32,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
4406 $
Price in auction currency 380000 RUB
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
