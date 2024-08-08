Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1841 СПБ АЧ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1841 СПБ АЧ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Roubles 1841 СПБ АЧ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,668,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (693)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1841 with mark СПБ АЧ. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 32,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2018.

Russia 5 Roubles 1841 СПБ АЧ at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1841 СПБ АЧ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
4406 $
Price in auction currency 380000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1841 СПБ АЧ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1841 СПБ АЧ at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1841 СПБ АЧ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1841 СПБ АЧ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1841 СПБ АЧ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1841 СПБ АЧ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1841 СПБ АЧ at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1841 СПБ АЧ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1841 СПБ АЧ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1841 СПБ АЧ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1841 СПБ АЧ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1841 СПБ АЧ at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1841 СПБ АЧ at auction Holmasto - May 25, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1841 СПБ АЧ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1841 СПБ АЧ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1841 СПБ АЧ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1841 СПБ АЧ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1841 СПБ АЧ at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1841 СПБ АЧ at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1841 СПБ АЧ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1841 СПБ АЧ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1841 СПБ АЧ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1841 СПБ АЧ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1841 СПБ АЧ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
