Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1841 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1841 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1841 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,200,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1841 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 44,000. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (6)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Imperial Coin (11)
  • Katz (10)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (12)
  • Rare Coins (15)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (10)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1841 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search