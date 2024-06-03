Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1841 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,200,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Kolpino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1841 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 44,000. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
