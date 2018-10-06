Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1841 СМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1841 with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 643 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
