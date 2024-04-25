Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne". "H. GUBE. FECIT" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: "H. GUBE. FECIT"
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1841 "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" with mark СПБ НГ. "H. GUBE. FECIT". This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 3,000,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
27906 $
Price in auction currency 2600000 RUB
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4708 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition SP58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date March 4, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition PF68 CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
