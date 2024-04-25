Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne". "H. GUBE. FECIT" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: "H. GUBE. FECIT"

Obverse Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" "H. GUBE. FECIT" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" "H. GUBE. FECIT" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1841 "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" with mark СПБ НГ. "H. GUBE. FECIT". This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 3,000,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
27906 $
Price in auction currency 2600000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4708 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition SP58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition PF62
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Empire - March 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date March 4, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition PF68 CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2020
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1841 "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

