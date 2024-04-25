Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne". "H. GUBE. FECIT" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1841 "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" with mark СПБ НГ. "H. GUBE. FECIT". This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 3,000,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (15) AU (26) XF (12) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (5) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (5) AU53 (1) SP62 (1) SP58 (1) PF68 (1) PF64 (1) PF63 (1) PF62 (2) CAMEO (1) PL (1) Service RNGA (3) ННР (3) PCGS (3) NGC (6)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

AURORA (1)

BAC (5)

Busso Peus (4)

Coins and Medals (1)

Empire (5)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Heritage (3)

Imperial Coin (3)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (12)

New York Sale (5)

Rare Coins (9)

Rauch (1)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (3)

SINCONA (3)