Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne". Copper (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Medal 1841 "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" with mark H. GUBE. FECIT. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 312 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.

