Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne". Copper (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" Copper - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" Copper - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Medal
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Medal 1841 "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" with mark H. GUBE. FECIT. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 312 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • BAC (7)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (5)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • WAG (3)
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Holmasto - May 29, 2021
Seller Holmasto
Date May 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
2626 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Künker - February 5, 2019
Seller Künker
Date February 5, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Medal 1841 "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

