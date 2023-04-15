Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne". Copper (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Copper
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Medal 1841 "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" with mark H. GUBE. FECIT. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 312 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
2626 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 5, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
