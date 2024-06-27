Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1841 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1841 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1841 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,400,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1841 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 36325 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 494. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.

Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 16451 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

