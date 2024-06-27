Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1841 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,400,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1841 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 36325 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 494. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 16451 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
