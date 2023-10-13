Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1841 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,230,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1841 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 13,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date April 24, 2019
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
