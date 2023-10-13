Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1841 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1841 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1841 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,230,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1841 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 13,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Empire (4)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (4)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - December 6, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - August 16, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date August 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - May 26, 2020
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - May 26, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date May 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - March 18, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date March 18, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction AURORA - November 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date November 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction MS67 - April 24, 2019
Seller MS67
Date April 24, 2019
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction AURORA - March 20, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date March 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1841 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1/4 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search