Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Poltina 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1841 "Eagle 1832-1842" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the RND auction for RUB 2,750,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2015.

Russia Poltina 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1886 $
Price in auction currency 170000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Russia Poltina 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia Poltina 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
972 $
Price in auction currency 70134 RUB
Russia Poltina 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Empire - July 21, 2022
Seller Empire
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Empire - March 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date March 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Empire - October 28, 2021
Seller Empire
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Russia Poltina 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Russia Poltina 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Empire - February 27, 2021
Seller Empire
Date February 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction AURORA - December 16, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction AURORA - July 13, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date July 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Empire - May 23, 2020
Seller Empire
Date May 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia Poltina 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Russia Poltina 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1841 "Eagle 1832-1842", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

