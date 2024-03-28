Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1841 "Eagle 1832-1842" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the RND auction for RUB 2,750,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1886 $
Price in auction currency 170000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
972 $
Price in auction currency 70134 RUB
Seller Empire
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1841 "Eagle 1832-1842", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
