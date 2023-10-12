Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ. The monogram is ordinary (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: The monogram is ordinary
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,998,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1841 with mark ЕМ. The monogram is ordinary. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22104 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 216. Bidding took place February 5, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 216 USD
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU55 BN CGC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 4, 2023
Condition AU55 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date July 27, 2022
Condition AU55 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
