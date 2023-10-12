2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ. The monogram is ordinary (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1841 with mark ЕМ. The monogram is ordinary. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22104 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 216. Bidding took place February 5, 2024.

