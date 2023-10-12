Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ. The monogram is ordinary (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: The monogram is ordinary

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ The monogram is ordinary - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ The monogram is ordinary - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,998,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1841 with mark ЕМ. The monogram is ordinary. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22104 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 216. Bidding took place February 5, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • Arcas Numismatics LTD (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (10)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (1)
  • MUNZE (8)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Status International (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 216 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU55 BN CGC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - January 4, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - January 4, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 4, 2023
Condition AU55 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - July 27, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - July 27, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 27, 2022
Condition AU55 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Arcas Numismatics LTD - November 27, 2021
Seller Arcas Numismatics LTD
Date November 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - May 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date May 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1841 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search