Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne". "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ". Plain edge (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ". Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1841 "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" with mark СПБ НГ. "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ". Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32467 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,575. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1860 $
Price in auction currency 1860 USD
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
5695 $
Price in auction currency 5100 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
