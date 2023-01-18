Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne". "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ". Plain edge (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1841 "In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne" with mark СПБ НГ. "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ". Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32467 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,575. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (3) VF (1) F (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4)