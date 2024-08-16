1/4 Kopek 1841 СПМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1841 with mark СПМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 597 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,350. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1)