1/4 Kopek 1841 СПМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1841 with mark СПМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 597 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,350. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
