Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1841 СПМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1841 СПМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1841 СПМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1841 with mark СПМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 597 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,350. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1841 СПМ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

